Coleman Young Jr. to run for Mayor of Detroit

Fox 2 learned Sunday that Senator Coleman A. Young II announced that he is running to be the next Mayor of Detroit. 

The announcement was made during a television broadcast Sunday.

Young says he will have a formal announcement press event on Thursday of this upcoming week. 

His father, Coleman Young was Detroit's first black mayor, serving from 1974-1994. 

This announcement comes barely three weeks after current Mayor Mike Duggan announced that he will be running for his second term as the Mayor of Detroit. 


