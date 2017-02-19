Coleman Young Jr. to run for Mayor of Detroit Local News Coleman Young Jr. to run for Mayor of Detroit

Fox 2 learned Sunday that Senator Coleman A. Young II announced that he is running to be the next Mayor of Detroit.

The announcement was made during a television broadcast Sunday.

Young says he will have a formal announcement press event on Thursday of this upcoming week.

His father, Coleman Young was Detroit's first black mayor, serving from 1974-1994.

This announcement comes barely three weeks after current Mayor Mike Duggan announced that he will be running for his second term as the Mayor of Detroit.