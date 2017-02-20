Man shot in face helped by churchgoers Local News Man shot in face helped by churchgoers

It was a scary scene Sunday morning outside of a well known Detroit church as members of the Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church on Detroit's west side called 911 after they came across a man who had been shot in the face, according to police.

Police say the 27-year-old man was shot once in the head but is expected to survive, listed in stable condition Sunday.

According to police the man was driving a white SUV when another vehicle pulled next to the victim's car and started firing shots.

Police say though the man was shot, he still managed to drive to the front of church where churchgoers found the man and called 911.

According to police, they do not have much to go on in terms of suspect(s) but are looking possibly for a black Dodge Avenger, occupied by up to 3 males.

If you have any information that may help police in relation to this crime, you are asked to call Detroit Police immediately.