Barricaded gunman fires shots at Detroit police officers Local News Barricaded gunman fires shots at Detroit police officers Police have taken a suspect into custody who had barricaded himself inside a home and fired multiple shots at officers.

Police surrounded the home in the 6000 block of Kensington Avenue, which is near Chandler Park Drive and Whittier Avenue early Monday morning.

The situation began late Sunday night, when a 39-year-old man's dog went into his neighbor's yard. The dog owner went and got the dog, and gave the neighbor an expensive watch as a thank you gift.

A few hours later, we're told the 39-year-old man went back to his neighbor's house armed with a handgun and asked for the watch back. The two got in some sort of dispute. The man got his watch back and the neighbor called police.

Police came to the home around 1:40 a.m. Monday and talked to the man's girlfriend, which upset him police say. Police say he then started breaking out windows in the home.

The girlfriend got out of the home and wasn't injured. The man eventually started shooting at officers. Nobody was hit.

"He does have a history with law enforcement," says Detroit Police Department Commander Elvin Barren. "He does have a documented mental disorder where he's prohibited from carrying a firearm."

Those who live in the area were urged to stay in their homes and stay in the lower level as a precaution. Drivers were also asked to stay clear of this area while police are still negotiating.