Shots fired at Greyhound station in Detroit

- Police are investigating at the Greyhound station in Detroit after shots were fired, Detroit police tell FOX 2. We're told two men were arriving on a bus from Georgia and they got in an argument. When they got off the bus, at least one of the men fired shots.

It's not known yet if anyone was injured in the shooting. When police got to the scene after a woman called 911, all that was immediately noticed was shattered glass.

We're told a deputy was near the scene of the shooting, but was not involved or injured.

The Greyhound station is on Howard Street near the Lodge Freeway, just a couple blocks north of the Joe Louis Arena parking garage.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.