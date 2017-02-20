1 dead, 3 injured in two separate shootings on Whittier in Detroit Local News 1 dead, 3 injured in two separate shootings on Whittier in Detroit Police are investigating whether two recent shootings on Detroit's east side that left a man dead are connected.

Two 27-year-old twin brothers were sitting in two separate cars in the Whittier Market parking lot on Friday night when someone opened fire, killing one brother and critically wounding the other.

On Sunday afternoon, right across the street from the liquor store, two other people were shot.

A man and a woman were sitting in a car at Whittier and Roxbury when someone wearing a red hoodie shot them both.

They are able to drive themselves to a nearby hospital.

Police are investigating both shootings and won’t say if they were related.

"Why'd they happen so close to each other? Because of all the drug houses around here," said Daniel Juarez, a neighbor.

Several people Fox 2 approached wouldn’t talk to us on camera for fear of retaliation.

Benjamin Weston makes deliveries in the area.

"I honesty just think people they really need to know how to act and everything when the weather getting nice and everything. It's nice and warm," he said. "People should find a better outlet to let out their anger."

If you know anything about the shooting outside Whittier Market or about the Sunday afternoon shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.