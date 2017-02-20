False fire alarm reported at Detroit Metro Airport

A false fire alarm is causing delays at Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Romulus Monday evening.

The Federal Aviation Administration tower was temporarily evacuated at 8 p.m. due to a fire alarm. Numerous people on Twitter has posted tweets that a fire had occurred in a control tower. An investigation proved there was no fire, according to airport officials.

A statement from Metro Airport said: "The Airport Authority Fire Department investigated and determined it was a false alarm. The FAA staff has returned to the tower. Due to the evacuation, the FAA issued a brief Ground Stop at DTW. The Ground Stop has been lifted and operations are returning to normal."

According to the Federal Aviation Administration website, gate hold and taxi delays between 31 and 45 minutes in length. Arrival traffic is experiencing delays of 15 minutes or less.

