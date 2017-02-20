Emotional memorial held for baby allegedly beaten to death Local News Emotional memorial held for baby allegedly beaten to death At a memorial held for a murdered 7-month-old baby boy, one balloon was released with a message attached for every day he spent alive.

"I will never say good bye to my baby," said Michelle Robertson, the infant's mother.

Robertson is mourning the impossible - her son, Winston Daniel, was allegedly beaten to death by his father who is now in custody. Wesley Daniel, 24, was charged last week with murder and first degree child abuse.

Baby Winston died February 8th.



"We're trying to take it day by day," said a family relative.

"I'm trying to piece myself together," said Malaysia Harvey, a friend of the family. "We are all trying to be strong for her; she needs all strong people in her life."

Child Protective Services has put the couple's 2-year-old son in a temporary home until his mother can find a job, and get back on her feet. Thanks to FOX 2 viewers, she was able to raise more than $2,000 on a GoFundMe page, enough to give her son a proper burial.

"I just want to thank the community," Robertson said. "And everyone who has posted or commented. And I just want to thank everyone for donating to the GoFundMe account."

The family would also like to thank KFC, Thrifty Florist and TCBC Hall, Trendy Treats Bakery, Cheney Bakery, and Always Special Linen for donating their services, if you'd like to donate to the family, CLICK HERE for the GoFundMe link.

