Man found shot to death in bathroom on east side Local News Man found shot to death in bathroom on east side

- Detroit police were at the scene of a deadly shooting Monday night.

A man was found shot to death in the bathroom of a home on Beaconsfield near Whittier.



The 37-year-old victim was shot multiple times and the shooter or shooters are on the run right now.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information on this developing story.