City orders Russell Industrial Center to shut down after violations

- The Buildings, Safety Engineering and Environmental Department of the City of Detroit has ordered the owner of the Russell Industrial Center to vacate the facility after a number of safety violations.

The city says walls have been erected using combustible materials, illegal plumbing has been installed and heating systems have also been installed without the proper permits, inspections or approval.

Moreso, the city says the building isn't being used as it is intended. The legal use of the large facility on Clay Avenue is a factory, but it stations many studios, galleries and workspaces. The city says come businesses inside include antique furniture resale, photography studios, music recording studios, a counseling center, a place to work out and even residential units.

Many may recognize the building as the massive complex seen off I-75 with the lion mural on one of the walls.

"During a recent inspection, the smell of natural gas from the multiple illegal installations was so strong, DTE had to be immediately called to correct the leak," Bell said in the statement.

"Due to the blatant disregard for city ordinances, laws, and regulations this owner has shown, this facility will be vacated until it has all proper permits inspections and approvals," Bell added.

The city says it has plans to talk with the owner later this week to discuss bringing the complex into compliance.

