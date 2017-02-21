Suspect's shooting on Detroit's west side involves U.S. Marshal

- Police are investigating a shooting on the city's west side that involves a U.S. Marshal. Michigan State Police says the shooting wasn't fatal.

The shooting happened in the 2600 block of Tuxedo Street, which is near several Detroit schools including Central High School, Roosevelt Elementary School and Durfee Middle School.

The condition of the person who was shot is not known at this time. The details about what led up to the shooting are also not known right now.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.