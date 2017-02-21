New reward for info on jogger Alexandra Brueger, murdered last summer in Rose Township

Crimestoppers is working to figure out who killed a woman who was out for a jog in Rose Township last July and is now offering a reward for information on the arrest of a suspect.

31-year-old Alexandra Brueger was shot and left to die on the front lawn of a house on Fish Lake Road in Rose Township on July 30, 2017. The man who owned the home found the woman's body and made a frantic call to 911 while a neighbor tried to keep her alive. It was too late. The woman did not survive and police are still trying to figure out if she may have known her killer.

Seven months later, her killer remains on the run.

Ally's parents say she lived with them in their Holly township home. She was a registered nurse at Providence Park Hospital in Novi and she was working on getting her masters degree so she could pursue her passion of creative writing. Her friends and family say she was an avid runner and not a day went by that she was not out jogging her usual route in Rose and Holly Townships.

The 31-year-old was on her daily 10 mile run around 2 p.m. that day when she was killed. On Tuesday, Crimestoppers is announcing a new $7,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the murder suspect.

In the days after her death, Michigan State Police said they believed she may have known her killer and even arrested a suspect. He maintained his innocence and was later released.

Police have said that a white or light color four-door sedan may have been speeding down Fish Laker Road around the time she was killed.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. You can remain anonymous.

