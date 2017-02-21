Downtown Birmingham buildings evacuated due to gas leak

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WJBK) -
Several buildings in downtown Birmingham have been evacuated due to a gas leak, according to officials.
Police say while they're unsure of where the leak is coming from, city hall, the library and the AT&T building have been evacuated.
Emergency calls are now rolling over to Bloomfield Township as Birmingham police won't be able to answer non-emergency calls.
Consumer's Energy is on its way to find the source of the leak.
