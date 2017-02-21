Downtown Birmingham buildings evacuated due to gas leak

-

Several buildings in downtown Birmingham have been evacuated due to a gas leak, according to officials.

Police say while they're unsure of where the leak is coming from, city hall, the library and the AT&T building have been evacuated.

Emergency calls are now rolling over to Bloomfield Township as Birmingham police won't be able to answer non-emergency calls.

Consumer's Energy is on its way to find the source of the leak.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.