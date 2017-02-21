Wayne man's death still a mystery 6 years later Local News Wayne man's death still a mystery 6 years later Six years after Chris Lentz was struck and killed by a hit and run driver, the person who took his life still hasn't been caught.

Chris Lentz, a father of two girls, was walking home from the restaurant he worked in as a cook in Wayne at 3 a.m. on New Year's Day.

Hours into the New Year, Chris was killed.

"He was struck by a car. It came up from behind him at a high rate of speed. He hit the windshield and it did so much damage to the side of his head that he did not survive," his brother Leonard Lentz said.

Year after year, the hit-and-run driver is still on the run.

While his family says they should be celebrating Chris' birthday they say the pain of remembering is too much to bear.

"Trying to not really forget him but to keep it off my mind," Leonard said. "We're just trying to stay busy."

The family wants answers and that someone will provide a break in this case.

The family also hopes a monetary reward from Crime Stoppers will help motivate someone to speak up.

"I think somebody's out there that knows something. I just don't know where they're at or how to get them to come forward," Leonard said.

As the family waits for justice, they hope the person who took this father, son and brother away too soon realizes the pain they've caused and will do the right thing.

"Hoping to have someone come forward and give us the information we need," Leonard said.