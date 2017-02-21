Man shot by Marshal was a wanted sex offender, accused car thief Local News Man shot by Marshal was a wanted sex offender, accused car thief A 31-year-old fugitive was about to be arrested Tuesday morning when he got into a stolen Dodge Charger and tried to use it as a weapon. That's when a U.S. Marshal started shooting.

Edward Burgett was injured Tuesday morning when the apprehension team tried to arrest him near Tuxedo and Linwood. The shooting happened just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday in the 2600 block of Tuxedo Street, which is on the city's west side.

It's unknown if Burgett had a gun.

"(He) forcefully rammed one of our officers cars which is a deadly force situation," Deputy Robert Watson said.

By the time the incident was over, more than a dozen shots had been fired at the car. Burgett was hit between three and five times and was conscious when he was taken to the hospital. His injuries are considered critical.

"He was wanted for parole violation - enticing a child for immoral purposes - as well as motor vehicle theft," Watson said.

According to sources, Burgett and the stolen Charger were involved in a crime spree over the weekend. Burgett is accused of pulling into the Cars 4 You dealership in a Dodge Durango when he asked to test drive the 2015 Charger and left the Durango as collateral.

The Durango he was driving was also reported stolen from a dealership in Ohio.

"He said he had bigtime money - he wanted to spend almost $30,000 in cash," Kenneth Williams with the Cars 4 You dealership said. "He asked to test drive the vehicle and from there we proceeded with the test drive. (He) left that car as collateral. We didn't know that car was stolen."

Burgett is accused of pulling the same scheme at dealership in Columbus and Toledo.

What makes the Cars 4 You switch interesting is that it's right across Livernois from a police precinct.

"We normally trust people around here because that's what the business is about - we like to trust people. We're right across from a police station, who would really want try? But we see people got a lot of moxie," Williams said.

The marshal was part of the Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team, a big operation that brings in about 3,500 fugitives each year.