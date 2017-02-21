WATCH: Man caught breaks into Clawson High, acts bizarrely Local News WATCH: Man caught breaks into Clawson High, acts bizarrely Police are searching for a man caught on camera breaking into Clawson High School on Sunday and acting bizarre.

"Who is he? And I want to find out why he was in there. What was the reasoning?" said Det./Lt. Scott Sarvello of Clawson police.

It was 2 a.m. Sunday.

Clawson cops say the guy climbed through a first-floor window that was left unlocked.

"He was in the classroom for a few minutes, broke a computer -- the CD drive for whatever reason," Sarvello said.

Making it into the hallway, the crook is seen putting a piece of paper in the door so it wouldn't lock -- even though he already broke in.

"He then wanders around the school aimlessly, staggering, stumbling -- doesn't really steal anything," Sarvello said.

Later on, the man is seen trying to get over a gate that separates the high school from the middle school.

But he had no luck squeezing through a 4-inch gap.

The whole incident happened steps away from the Clawson Police Department.

Tripping the alarm, Clawson police were alerted to his suspicious activity, even spotting him and chasing after him.

Hut hopping a few fences, the guy gets away.

Troy police K-9 units were unable to track him down.

School officials were quickly concerned.

"We can track him through the whole school. We know he didn't plant anything ... but first of all, there's an issue on how he got into the school -- through a window open that wasn't supposed to be left like that," Sarvello said.

Unsure if he had a weapon, police describe the crook as a white male in his late teens or early 20s, wearing a red and gray Red Wings hoodie and a baseball cap with an American flag on it.

They add he was likely under the influence of drugs or alcohol but were unsure of he's done this before.

"He didn't look like he knew what he was doing but a lot of criminals don't," Sarvello said.

With your help, police are hoping to find and charge the man with breaking and entering, and malicious destruction of property.