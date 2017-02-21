Coleman Young Jr. to make Detroit mayor run announcement Friday Local News Coleman Young Jr. to make Detroit mayor run announcement Friday Detroit Sen. Coleman Young II was avoiding reporter's questions today about his run for Mayor of Detroit, but that didn't stop FOX2's Tim Skubick from trying.

Young was dishing out the hugs at the state Capitol on Tuesday and while embracing lobbyists outside the Senate chamber, folks were wondering -- can he beat the incumbent mayor of Detroit Mike Duggan?

Young didn't want to talk about it.

Skubick: How does Mayor Young sound to you?

Young: It sounds really good.

The senator says he'll make an announcement soon which lead to this exchange:

Skubick: In your heart of hearts, why do you want to do this?

Young: In my heart of hearts, I'm going to have an announcement on Friday.

Skubick: So I'm going to say maybe you're not going to run?

Young: Oh no, well wait a minute. You are so good. You are so good. I've got an announcement on Friday.

In an ironic twist, when former State Sen. Coleman Young Sr. wanted to run for mayor, the state law said he could not.

But he went to court and got the green light to run. It's that court decision that allows his son to run today.

Young: I'm not only going to image myself, my political beliefs after him, but also image my life after him, too.

Skubick: The story line is your daddy opened the door for you to run for mayor.

Young: I'll talk more about it Friday.

Democrat Darlene Love is talking about his candidacy now but is not endorsing anyone.

Skubick: You don't want to offend the current mayor.

Love: Mayor Duggan has done a great job. I think he's working very hard for the people of the City of Detroit.

Detroit voter Anthony Lewis says he wants voters to have a choice, not a coronation, but wonders if the Young name is a plus with younger voters?

"This new generation of voters has a different outlook on certain things and different priorities," he said.

The senator's announcement, in case you missed it, is this Friday.