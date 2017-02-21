Macomb County drivers brace for M-59/Hall Road project Local News Macomb County drivers brace for M-59/Hall Road project

Just drive down M-59 in Macomb County and your vehicle may experience a jolt, a bounce, or a jerk from side to side thanks to all the potholes.

Starting in March a fix will get underway. It's a $60 million-dollar, two year M-59 reconstruction project between M-53 and Romeo Plank.

“The condition that it's in now warrants a replacement,” said Jim Petronski, MDOT.

Project officials say in just a few days, work will start from M-53 to Garfield Road.

The first phase of the project will take place from March to October of this year and includes upgrading ramps and sidewalks and replacing all concrete with using asphalt.

During the second phase - which will go from March to October of 2018 - work will continue, along with a fourth lane being added to both sides of M-59 between Garfield and Romeo Plank.

Drivers are dreading the possible delays.

“I will be avoiding it at all costs,” said Stevon Behnke.

“It's going to make things a lot harder. I’m going to have the reschedule everything,” Jennifer Ayer, a driver.

Project officials say they'll do what's possible to keep traffic moving.

“One of the first things we're going to do is widen things, temporarily into the median so we will be able to maintain 3 lanes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.” said Petronski.

Some businesses say they still have concerns.

“It's going to be a decrease in business because it's a busy area. It's going to be slow here,” said Wardia Harmis.

Project officials say they looking out for the businesses, wrapping up construction for both years in October to not interfere with the holiday shopping season.

“A lot of times on projects you try to find an alternate route. We really want you to stay on M-59, frequent the businesses. We’re doing everything we can to lessen the delay out here,” said Petronski.