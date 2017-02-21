Detroit EMTs save 9 people from firebombed house Local News Detroit EMTs save 9 people from firebombed house Two Detroit EMTs are being called heroes after going well above the call of duty - saving nine people from a house that had just been firebombed.

A charred car and melted house siding remains of an early morning fire on Avon Street on Detroit's west side Tuesday. Those who were inside are thanking two Detroit workers for saving their lives.

"They're here to keep the citizens safe, and they're doing a heck of a job," said Deputy Fire Commissioner David Fornell.

Just after 3 a.m. Tuesday, a call to 911 came in, but fire crews were busy battling another fire and could not immediately get to it. So, first on scene was Detroit Emergency Medical Techs from Medic 22.

"The car was fully involved in the driveway and it was lapping up against the house," said Fornell. "So they took the fire extinguisher off the ambulance and started banging on the door."

That was when a little girl answered the door. The EMTs quickly pulled her to safety and ran into the house - noticing the smoke detectors were not working.

"The house was full of smoke," Fornell said. "And they went ahead and banged on all of the doors and got nine people out of that house."

Detroit fire crews arrived just minutes later -- tackling the fire in just 15 minutes.

"They had to tear some siding off the house and it was just minutes from getting into the attic I was told," Fornell said.

While it appeared the car had been the source of the fire now, investigators aren't so sure.

"The fire was found to be started in multiple locations," Fornell said. "So investigators are calling it suspicious - possible arson."

And while those living in the home did not wish to speak on camera deep gratitude is expressed for those two dedicated EMTs.

"They risked their lives - they didn't have on gear like firefighters and got victims out of the house," Fornell said. "We're just so proud of them."