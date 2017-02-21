Reward up to nearly $13K for info in murdered jogger case

- Franz Brueger cries out for help nearly seven months after the murder of his precious daughter - 31-year-old Alex Brueger.

"Here I stand, a grieving veteran asking for your help," Franz said. "Who is this person who took Alexandra from us."

Alex was out for a run on Fish Lake Road in Rose Township the afternoon of July 30 - when she was gunned down.

"She turned to run away and the person with the gun shot her in the back four times," said Nikki Brueger, Alex's mom. "Only a coward would shoot someone that looked like a child in the back four times."

Alex, who was just 4 feet, 9 inches and 98 pounds, was a registered nurse and a writer working on her doctorate. She was out for her usual 10 mile run when it happened. The only clue is a tan or white sedan was seen speeding in the area when it happened.

"We don't know why and we don't know who, we can't move forward, we have no closure - it's terrible," Nikki said.

"Imagine losing the most precious gift that God could give without every getting a chance to say goodbye, a chance to say I love you," Franz said. "A chance to look into her eyes one last time. No parent should ever bury their child. Help us find this assassin."

Crime Stoppers is now offering a $7,500 reward and another $1,000 if the tip comes in by midnight that leads to the arrest of her killer. The ATF is also offering a reward of $5,000.

Ally's family is desperate for answers - even her dog, Zeus, which she rescued, was also at Tuesday's news conference and, her mom says he's still grieving, too.

"Do it for Zeus - he's still looking for his girl - still looking for her," said Nikki.

Contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP you can remain anonymous.