Duggan focuses on neighborhoods in State of the City Local News Duggan focuses on neighborhoods in State of the City Mayor Mike Duggan focused not on downtown in Tuesday's State of the City address, but on neighborhoods.

Mayor Mike Duggan focused not on downtown in Tuesday's State of the City address, but on neighborhoods.

He also tackled the proposed closure of two dozen public schools, while talking up the city's demolition program vowing to knock down about 10,000 more properties to be demolished in the next two years.

Duggan addressed the federal demolition probe.

"I put enormous pressure on the land bank to move very fast, probably faster than they had controls in place," Duggan said. "So the feds shut us down for 60 days last summer and they were right to do it. We didn't make any complaints, we didn't wine about it, and we said you're right."

Among the topics, bringing back street sweepers, car insurance reform, an investment of about $30 million into three neighborhoods.

"When you start to invest into these neighborhoods we will start to see it work," Duggan said. "And the $30 million is only the beginning."

