Emotions erupt as Sterling Heights approves mosque

- The Sterling Heights City Council voted unanimously to approve building a mosque after a heated meeting Tuesday.

The proposal involves the land at 15 Mile and Mound, which was rejected in 2015 but two federal lawsuits against the city have forced the council to reconsider.

The vote was expected sooner, but the meeting was interrupted by numerous angry outbursts by some of the more than 250 residents in attendance.

A couple people shouted at the councilmembers, calling them "terrorists." Several others had to be escorted out by police.

"If I heard correctly, council, you were talking about spending a million dollars on playground equipment," said one resident during public comment. "And yet there is a legal argument that you don't have the funds to fight against a political ideology whose goal is death to America."

In 2015 the council voted unanimously to reject the plans to build the mosque. And in response, two federal lawsuits were filed, one by the American Islamic Cultural Center and one from the Department of Justice, calling the decision unconstitutional.

The city was advised by its legal counsel that there are not enough resources to fight the two lawsuits.



WEB UPDATE (11:30): One of the two federal lawsuits is expected to be settled Wednesday morning.

A press conference with US Attorney Barbara McQuade and representatives of the American Islamic Cultural Center are expected to announce the settlement with the city. The lawsuit stemmed from the 2015 denial of zining approval for the 15 Mile and Mound mosque.