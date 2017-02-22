Flint teen warns others after mysterious shirt was wrapped around her wiper blade

- A teen in Flint, Mich. is warning others after a dangerous kidnapping ploy happened to her last week.

Ashley Hardacre was walking to her car after her late shift at the Genesee Valley Mall. She walked out with coworkers, but when she got inside her car she noticed something strange -- a flannel shirt was on her windshield.

She ran her wipers, but the shirt wouldn't brush off. It appeared to be unbuttoned and wrapped around one of her wiper blades.

Ashley looked around. Two cars were nearby. One was running, so Ashley says she immediately felt uneasy.

She had seen posts on social media, warning females not to get distracted by things such as paper or jewelry that may be mysteriously tucked under their window blades. Many of the posts on social media warn that someone is waiting nearby to kidnap you.

She knew she shouldn't get out of her car, so she drove to a safe location before rolling down her window and removing the shirt.

"I drove around the building to get to a safer place because my mom had told me about human trafficking and how this was something they could actually use to lure you in," Ashley told WNEM.

The part that concerns her the most is that someone actually took the time to unbutton the flannel and tie it to her wiper.

"I knew it had to be at least some kind of intentional, what intentions I did not know," Ashley says.

Ashley says she filed a report with mall security and they informed police. She said police are reviewing security footage.

Ashley also shared her story online to warn others. Her post has been shared over 100,000 times on Facebook. People in states all over the country have tagged loved ones warning them to be cautious of objects on their windshields.

"I'm just hoping I can raise awareness that this can happen, and even if there wasn't an intention to do something to me it can still happen to others," she says.

Ashley, a student at University of Michigan-Flint, says she's not taking any chances, now, too, and has mall security escort her to her car after every shift.

Read more from WNEM in Flint