Detroit area home comes with custom all season ice rink

- There's a home on the market in Bloomfield Hills that's just perfect for the Detroit area. Considering one of the nicknames for Detroit is HockeyTown, it would make sense that the owners of the home would install a hockey barn of their very one in the backyard.

When the owners of the Bloomfield Hills home at 760 Kennebuc had two growing children who would spend hours on the ice at a time, they did the sensible thing: built a hockey rink in their backyard.

The five bedroom bedroom comes with four full baths and two half baths and sits on more than an acre of private property. It's professionaly landscaped and comes with expansive blue stone, built-in fire pit, grill, pergola, beautiful in-ground pool. But what really makes the 5,000 square foot home even more unique is the hockey rink in the back. The all season rink has boards, nets, and a refrigeration system so you can hit the ice - rain, shine, or snow.

The agent listing the home gave FOX 2 a tour of the home listed at $1,695,000. The gourmet kitchen with double islands and double sinks comes with a 7 burner Lacanche range, a butler pantry with beverage fridge, and expansive windows so you can see straight out to the pool and the hockey rink.

Off the kitchen is two stone paths, one to the pool and one to the rink - and both are connected. The listing agent, John Apap, said the kids would skate and then go straight for a swim in the summer months.

John said the owners of the home had two kids who were extremely invested in hockey, so they built the rink - that comes with the refrigeration system. According to John, whoever buys the home may need some instructions from the current owners on how to operate the system.

The ice rink feature is truly one of a kind and you likely won't find another home with its own rink. John said for a home in this area to have its own rink is unique.

Let's get back to the house, because it was pretty spectacular. The first floor master suite boasts a Euro spa shower, dual vanities, jetted tub, a private toilet and bidet inside the bathroom, a large walk-in closet, and a French door access to patio. Oh - and there's also a private office attached to the suite too. It comes with a vaulted ceiling with palladium window surround.

Up on the second floor are the rest of the bedrooms - all of which have full bathrooms attached to them. Two of the bedrooms are connected with a Jack-and-Jill bathroom and all the bathrooms have full showers included.

The house has laundry on the second floor and in the basement - for all of your hockey gear cleaning needs - and has four fireplaces throughout the home. It also has a custom wetbar and is on a quiet cul-de-sac in Bloomfield Hills.

Take a look through the exquisite home yourself in the pictures above