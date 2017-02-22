Golfing in Michigan in February: Mark Wahlberg's doing it, too

- Michiganders aren't the only ones who have been out and about the past few days enjoying our unusually warm weather. Actor Mark Wahlberg has been playing golf across Michigan the past couple days.

On Tuesday, he posted a video selfie from a golf course in Grand Rapids. On Wednesday, he posted a pic from the Bloomfield Hills Country Club.

⛳️ A post shared by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on Feb 22, 2017 at 11:02am PST

Cold today! ⛳️ A post shared by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on Feb 21, 2017 at 3:04pm PST

"We're in Grand Rapids, Michigan, playing golf. In February," Wahlbery says in the video, as he pans 360 degrees to show his buddies. "It's crazy." He tagged in his location as Thornapple Pointe Golf Club, which is near the Gerald R. Ford airport.

It's not known why the star is in Michigan. We know, though, according to several social media postings, that he had a meeting at Meijer Corporate Office when he was in Grand Rapids.

Just another day at the office with Mark 😍😍 #markwahlberg #starstruck #meijer #grandrapids #meetmark @markwahlberg A post shared by Alia White (@mrs_acwhite) on Feb 21, 2017 at 11:52am PST

Casually stalking Mark Wahlberg at work today... A post shared by Sarah Vail (@sarah_vail13) on Feb 21, 2017 at 11:23am PST

Just another day at work #Meijer #markymark #goodvibrations 😊 A post shared by Erin Aiello (@ekaiello) on Feb 21, 2017 at 12:03pm PST

Wahlberg is no stranger to Michigan. Wahlburgers, his family restaurant chain, opened a location in Detroit's Greektown in August of 2016.

The fifth installment in the Transformers series, "Transformers: The Last Knight," also filmed for the summer in Detroit. Wahlberg is one of the stars in the movie.