Golfing in Michigan in February: Mark Wahlberg's doing it, too

Posted:Feb 22 2017 02:18PM EST

Updated:Feb 22 2017 02:20PM EST

(WJBK) - Michiganders aren't the only ones who have been out and about the past few days enjoying our unusually warm weather. Actor Mark Wahlberg has been playing golf across Michigan the past couple days. 

On Tuesday, he posted a video selfie from a golf course in Grand Rapids. On Wednesday, he posted a pic from the Bloomfield Hills Country Club.

 

⛳️

A post shared by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on

 

 

Cold today! ⛳️

A post shared by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on

"We're in Grand Rapids, Michigan, playing golf. In February," Wahlbery says in the video, as he pans 360 degrees to show his buddies. "It's crazy." He tagged in his location as Thornapple Pointe Golf Club, which is near the Gerald R. Ford airport.

It's not known why the star is in Michigan. We know, though, according to several social media postings, that he had a meeting at Meijer Corporate Office when he was in Grand Rapids.

 

Casually stalking Mark Wahlberg at work today...

A post shared by Sarah Vail (@sarah_vail13) on

 

Just another day at work #Meijer #markymark #goodvibrations 😊

A post shared by Erin Aiello (@ekaiello) on

Wahlberg is no stranger to Michigan. Wahlburgers, his family restaurant chain, opened a location in Detroit's Greektown in August of 2016.

The fifth installment in the Transformers series, "Transformers: The Last Knight," also filmed for the summer in Detroit. Wahlberg is one of the stars in the movie.


