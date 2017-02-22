Dan Gilbert proposal for Hudson site would build tallest building in Detroit

Imagine if Detroit's skyline were somehow different, with another building towering over the Renaissance Center, Penobscot, and One Detroit Center. That's exactly what Dan Gilbert is hoping to bring to the site of the old Hudson building.

During an unveiling on Wednesday, the founder of Quicken Loans and Southfield native unveiled proposals for the site that has sat empty for the past 20 plus years.

The new development would build what would be the tallest building in Detroit on the two-acre site of the former J.L. Hudson's Department Store. The 734-foot tall tower would be combined with a nine-story structure and both would be distinctly recognizable on ground level.

The plans were developed by New York City-based SHoP architects in partnership with Detroit-based architects Hamilton Anderson Associates. It would provide retail, residential, parking, and a community civic space.

Currently if you head to the corner of Woodward and Grand River, you see...nothing. There is just an empty lot at the corner but this plan would completely change the corner and downtown Detroit.

The 52 stories would have 1.2 million square feet, parking for 700 cars, and 250 residential units.

The massive plan would be dependent on the passage of the Michigan Thrive Initiative which is currently up for debate in Lansing.

According to Bedrock, the project would support more than 5,800 jobs, generate $1.55 billion in new economic output, support 3,000 permanent jobs, and generate $560 million annually.

If the plan is approved, construction could start on December 1 and be done by 2020.

CLICK HERE for more pictures and information on the proposal.