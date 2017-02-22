Detroit drug rehab program sees 40 patients in first 3 weeks Local News Detroit drug rehab program sees 40 patients in first 3 weeks A new rehabilitation program has seen success so far in southeast Michigan, but police say it's no easy task to get a drug user to voluntarily walk through that door.

The program is called Hope Not Handcuffs.

It's been around three weeks now.

"They are getting over that hump of being afraid of talking to police about that because they're coming in and talking to our officers," Ferndale Police Sgt. Baron Brown said.

There is hope for this program yet.

In less than a month Hope Not Handcuffs, has seen 40 drug addicts seek treatment.

The video above shared with FOX 2 we showed you Tuesday points out the power of drug addiction.

You can see a man sitting on a street corner in Detroit suffering a gunshot wound to the leg.

His priority should be getting help, but as he ties a belt around his arm it's clear getting a needle in his arm is what he's after and he doesn't care who is watching.

Brown says video like this only drives home the need for programs like Hope Not Handcuffs, saying the war on drugs is changing.

"Let's look at a different way to do it because it's clear that the ways we have been doing it have been working with limited success," he said.

And that change is proving to work.

"We've had seven successful placements into treatment just in Ferndale alone," Brown said.

Anyone can walk into the Ferndale police station or any number of others in Macomb, Wayne and Oakland County and ask for help.

Unless you have a warrant out for a violent crime, you will likely be placed in a treatment program.