Man's Autorama show vehicles worth thousands stolen in Southgate Local News Man's Autorama show vehicles worth thousands stolen in Southgate A northern Michigan man comes to metro Detroit for the Autorama hot rot show, but the cars he planned to show were stolen.

- A northern Michigan man comes to metro Detroit for the Autorama hot rot show, but the cars he planned to show were stolen.

David Fischbach says it happened in this parking lot at the Holiday Inn in Southgate sometime between 11 p.m. last night and between 4 or 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Someone stole his 1994 Ford F-350 and his 40-foot trailer including a restored 2000 model Jeep Wrangler and a fully restored 1960 Corvette. Thousands of dollars’ worth of property gone - and he's still trying to figure out how it happened because the hotel says it doesn't have a clue.

"I don't even know how they got in the car because it is alarmed," Fischbach said. "It's had an alarm on the truck. And the keys for the truck and trailer are in my pocket. So they have had to hotwire it to get it to go away.

"Obviously it has got to be professionals to be able to get the alarm off and get started and get a 70 foot truck and trailer out of a full car parking lot."

The property was stolen while there was a security guard working there but the hotel says it does not own the parking lot where the trailer and the vehicles were stolen from - even though it's right in front of the hotel.

A hotel manager here also said that surveillance cameras did not pick up anyone driving off with the trailer.

Southgate police is still investigating what happened. If you have any information or if you have seen the trailer or those vehicles please call Southgate police at (734) 258-3060.

