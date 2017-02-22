Mark Wahlberg says expect more Wahlburgers in metro Detroit Local News Mark Wahlberg says expect more Wahlburgers in metro Detroit

Downtown Detroit is home to the only Wahlburgers restaurant in the state, but that will soon change. FOX 2's Taryn Asher caught up with owner Mark Wahlberg and got the scoop on plans to expand.



"We came in to just get a burger and we hit the jackpot today," said customer Rachel Nicholas.

Customers were in for quite a thrill when the movie and television superstar who owns Wahlburgers in Detroit's Greektown made a surprise visit.

Once Mark Wahlberg graciously stopped with dozens of fans, who wanted to snap a selfie, FOX 2 had a chance to speak to him one-on-one.

FOX 2: "You are so good to the people here in Michigan what keeps you coming back?"

"The people, I've had wonderful experiences working here with such great, hardworking people," Wahlberg said. "And then to be able to share my family experiences with all the people in Detroit, it's a blessing."

Wahlberg spent the last two days in our state, doing a little business in Grand Rapids and made sure to take advantage of our great weather, hitting the links in west Michigan and at the Bloomfield Hills Country Club.

FOX 2: "You do like we do - when it gets a little warm out, we go out."

"Today is the 22nd of February, just wearing a T-shirt, we played golf today," Wahlberg said. "We played golf in Grand Rapids yesterday and the weather is amazing. You've got some of the greatest golf in the country here."

The actor loves this area so much - and business at Wahlburgers doing so well, Wahlberg said he plans to announce two more locations in the next few weeks.

"We've got a couple locations we will be announcing soon," he said. "One in Taylor, one somewhere close by at Woodward and 13 Mile, we are excited."

FOX 2: "What do you think of all of the growth (in Detroit) since you've been here, so many other restaurants have popped up even with that."

"It's fantastic, you know," he said. "I have to give my friend Dan Gilbert who is our landlord here, a lot of credit. He has been doing so much to develop the city of Detroit. Even talking to the Meijer guys, it's amazing what they do for their own communities."

Wahlberg will be returning to the area in a few weeks to make the official announcement about the new locations.

