More than 40 shots fired in Detroit shooting that wounded 3 Local News More than 40 shots fired in Detroit shooting that wounded 3 Three people were seriously injured in a shooting early Thursday morning on Detroit's west side. We're told more than 40 shots were fired.

The victims, two females and a male all in their 20s, were sitting in a car at Vinewood and Mohawk streets when the shooting happened. That's near Warren Ave and W Grand Blvd.

Police say the trio was stopped in the black Pontiac Grand Prix to pick up a friend around 3:15 a.m. when a white Chevy Malibu pulled up. A man got out of the Malibu and talked with the male victim in the Grand Prix.

Eventually, a second man got out of the Malibu and fired several shots into the Grand Prix, wounding all three people.

The Grand Prix took off to the hospital -- and police say the Malibu followed behind, still firing shots at the victims.

Darvin Arron, a neighbor whose car was damaged in the shooting, says the shooting sounded like a war zone.

"I haven't heard that many shots since I looked at the TV," he said.

The Grand Prix made it to Henry Ford Hospital. A 23-year-old female is listed in critical condition. A 25-year-old female and the 27-year-old male are listed in temporary serious condition.

Police have not given a further description of the two suspects. Police have not yet given the names of the victims.

The shooting shattered two windows of Arron's minivan, and we could also see a bullet hole in the siding of a home across the street.

"It's scary. When you're in certain territories, you're used to hearing a couple shots but something like this was frightening," Arron says.

If you were in the area or know any details about what happened, you're asked to contact the Detroit Police Department.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.