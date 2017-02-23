Former security guard interviewed in missing Danielle Stislicki case Local News Former security guard interviewed in missing Danielle Stislicki case It has been nearly three months and still no signs of a missing Farmington Hills woman - now we are learning new information from someone close to the case.

Danielle Stislicki has not been seen since Dec. 2 but one local woman says police told her brother in law was seen with the young woman the last day she disappeared.

"It's not looking good, it's just not," said Elizabeth Newton. "She's still missing and he's still not said any bit of truth to the police."

She says her sister's husband, a former security guard, has been interviewed in connection with the disappearance of 28-year-old Danielle Stislicki of Farmington Hills.

Stislicki worked a dayshift at her job at MetLife in Southfield on Friday Dec. 2. She left work early after indicating she was planning to meet a friend.

Danielle was never seen again. Her 2015 Jeep Renegade was found parked outside her apartment at Independence Green Apartments near Halsted and Grand River in Farmington Hills.

Three weeks later just before Christmas, investigators armed with a court ordered warrant searched a home on Oxford Street in Berkley.

The home was the residence of a former security guard at Danielle's employer, MetLife.

Elizabeth Newton says her brother in law was the security guard at Met Life and investigators told her they have lifted a portion of the floor as evidence from the security guard's Berkley home. Also removed was a mattress.

"You know they took his floor they took his cars they took his family's cars they have evidence of him like having been with Danielle on that day that she disappeared," Newton said. "They have eye witnesses and that's fine you can take it from me I heard it from Sgt. Razzi at the Farmington Hills Police Department.



"Because of what the police told me about their being eyewitnesses that saw them at the house together at the house on Oxford in Berkley. My sister was in the hospital so she wasn't around, and the fact he has no explanation for his whereabouts that day.

There have been no charges in the disappearance but investigators have told FOX 2 that they believe her missing is a crime.

Newton said that her brother in law seemed like a nice guy, but added that the evidence "is troubling."

Neighbors have said they saw her Jeep in the driveway of the Oxford house.