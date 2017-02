- Two arrest warrants have been issued for Mark Diaz, the president of the Detroit Police Officer's Association, the Oakland County District Court confirms.

One warrant is for reckless driving and the other is for malicious destruction of property between $1,000 and $20,000 of damage.

We're told the complaintant is Holly Schools. Other details weren't immediately available.

