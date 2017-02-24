Community marching Sunday for answers in missing Danielle Stislicki case Local News Community marching Sunday for answers in missing Danielle Stislicki case Many hope an upcoming Walk for Truth will lead to an arrest in the case of missing Farmington Hills woman Danielle Stislicki.

The search for a suspect in the case of Stislicki ramps up, as the family member of a security guard where 28-year-old Danielle worked speaks out.

Flyers circulating around social media show the name and image of a former security guard at the met life building in Southfield.

That's where missing Stislicki worked and was last seen Dec. 2.

Police are not saying yet if the man is or isn't a suspect in this case.

His sister in law Elizabeth Newton is behind the online push for truth.

"He has no explanation for his whereabouts that day," she said.

Farmington Hills police remain tight lipped on the case, while Newton is attempting to take matters into her own hands.

She says her sister, the wife of the security guard, was in the hospital when Stislicki vanished.

While we are not identifying the man, a quick search shows his name matches the one registered to the house in Berkley, raided by police in late December.

"They took his floor; they took his cars; they took his family's cars; they have evidence of him, like, having been with Danielle on that day that she disappeared. They have eye witnesses," Newton said.

Neighbors say the married couple who lived there have been gone ever since the raid.

"It's pretty scary. This is a small neighborhood, stuff like this doesn't happen here," said neighbor Casper Gaskevicius.

Newton says that's because, he's in hiding at her parent's house in Royal Oak.

There was no answer to our request for comment.

The sister-in-law of the security guard is organizing an event called Walking for Truth this Sunday, where there will be a march up and down the street where we're told this security guard is in hiding

Sunday's walk is scheduled for 1 p.m. beginning at Jane Addams Elementary in Royal Oak.