Lightning strikes pole, wire injures bicyclist on west side Local News Lightning strikes pole, wire injures bicyclist on west side A Detroit man was injured on the west side during Friday's early round of storms.

A utility pole was struck by lightning at Greenfield south of McNichols at about 3:30 p.m. Friday. The strike caused a live wire from the pole to fall to the ground and shock a passing bicyclist.

The bicyclist was rushed to the hospital where their condition is not known at this time.

The line is considered a primary line was snapped by the strike, leaving 800 to 1,000 customers without power.

Detroit Lighting is coming out to restore the power although DTE is at the scene.

More storms are expected tonight, with a Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for all of southeast Michigan until 10 p.m.

CLICK HERE for the DTE power outage map.

