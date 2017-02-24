17-year-old fatally shot on Detroit's west side

- Web Update: Police are looking for a female suspect in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Reginald Robinson on Detroit's west side.

Another man who Robinson and his friends didn't know, made a remark about the woman's backside. The woman thought it was Robinson and his friends that made the comment and followed after them before fatally shooting him, reports Ron Savage.



No description has been given of the woman by police.



Robinson was killed after being shot in the 10600 block of Meyers and Plymouth. It happened near the Zoom in Zoom Out gas station sometime after 6 p.m.

Robinson from Detroit, was a senior at Cambridge High School in Garden City according to his parents.

Robinson's parents say they last spoke to him at 3 p.m., adding he was out with friends and said he was well-liked at school where he was a student-athlete.

