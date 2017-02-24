Pistons announce new practice facility plans in Detroit

- Detroit Pistons are not only moving to Detroit but announcing a big new investment in the city, as well.

"It will be a home to our professional athletes for most of the time but it will also be an anchor to the community," said Mayor Mike Duggan.

The Detroit Pistons and Henry Ford Health System announced Friday they will be partnering to build a brand new state of the art training, rehabilitation and sports complex. It will also serve as the new headquarters for the team.

"I think this practice facility really plays up Tom Gores' commitment to doing everything that it takes on two fronts," said Pistons Coach Stan Van Gundy. "Number one our basketball team, and for our players to give them the best facility in the NBA and I guarantee it will be that."

"This is a real huge deal for us to come to downtown," said the Pistons' Andre Drummond. "I'm excited, all my teammates are excited, Stan's excited and the whole team is excited. We're ready to go."

The practice facility will be built on a parking lot owned by Henry Ford, located between 2nd and 3rd streets, south of W Grand Blvd; it's about two miles north of the new Little Caesars Arena, where the Pistons begin playing next season.

City leaders say although the plan is expected to move forward, the final stamp of approval is pending on feedback they get through a series of neighborhood meetings.

The facility will also come with public space available for community events, especially for the young kids, looking to pursue basketball dreams of their own.

Construction crews are getting right to work, planning on starting this summer and finishing the facility for the 2018-19 season.