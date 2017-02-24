Friend: teen killed by woman who thought he joked about her backside [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Reginald Robinson Local News Friend: teen killed by woman who thought he joked about her backside Detroit police are looking for a female suspect who shot a teenager to death Friday night on Detroit's west side.

The woman thought the 17-year-old made a comment about her backside inside a party store. A car she was in pulled up to Robinson and his friends outside and fatally shot him in the head at 6:30 p.m. across from the Zoom gas station at Plymouth and Meyers.

Two women walked into the store when a man they didn't know, made his remark.

"Somebody said 'Damn, she has a big booty' and we all started laughing," said Christopher, a friend of Robinson's. "That person (left), she looked and I guess she thought it was us."

The two women drove up to the boys in a dark sedan a block away and opened fire.

Robinson's friends say the suspect was riding on the passenger side of the car, shooting out the window. The two women are estimated to be in their early to mid-30s. The suspect is described as a light-skinned black female.

"I was right next to the car, but she moved the gun past me and pointed it his way and shot," Christopher said. "It was thundering real loud so I thought he was dropping to the ground playing (around). When I looked, his head was gushing blood.

"So I had to yell over the thunder that he really got hit."

Inside the party store, Detroit police are reviewing surveillance video.

Robinson's two mothers rushed to the scene. Robinson attends Cambridge High School in Garden City.

"He was standing on the corner dancing," said mother Taquanda Foster. "And this car did a U-turn, fired some shots and now and now my son is lying on the ground dead."

"You could go to his school, he goes to Garden City," said his mother Latrice Robinson. "From the principal down to the secretary they will tell you of how sweet, how respectful (he is). The only thing he would do is dancing and played basketball."

The teens did not recognize the man who made the comment at the woman and do not have a detailed description of the vehicle, although police say it may be dark blue.

If you have information, call Detroit police at (313) 596-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP where you may remain anonymous.

