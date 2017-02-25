Fox 2 anchor and reporter Ron Savage dies suddenly

- Ron Savage, FOX 2 anchor and reporter, died Saturday morning while training with the Milford Fire Department.

Ron suffered a cardiac issue during training exercise with the Milford Fire Department where he volunteered. Ron was 63 years old.

On Sunday, Ron was planning to climb the stairs for the Fight For Air Climb at the Renaissance Center tower. Ron was volunteering to climb the stairs to raise money for the American Lung Association and was a regular in the annual event.

An EMMY Award-winning journalist, Ron co-anchored Fox 2 News Weekends with Amy Lange. He produced Michigan's Most Wanted segments, highlighting crimes that needed to be solved. Police say more than 1,000 dangerous fugitives have been arrested from tips from FOX 2 viewers.

Aside from his hard work at the station, Ron served his community as a volunteer firefighter and EMT with the Milford Fire Department.

He was a decorated firefighter who earned two citations for outstanding performance above and beyond the call of duty - one during a commercial factory fire and another for rescuing a critically injured driver from an overturned 18-wheeler.

Ron also volunteered with Crime Stoppers, The Humane Society, The Autism Society of Michigan, MADD and The American Lung Association.

A big camping enthusiast in both the upper and lower peninsula, his favorite hobby was cooking - specializing in BBQ smoked ribs, "low and slow" as he liked to say.

His favorite quote came from his late father, a WWII veteran: "You don't have to be perfect, just do your best."

Ron is survived by his wife and son