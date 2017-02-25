Ron Savage: reporter, firefighter, father

- Ron Savage was more than a friendly face that you'd see on TV - he was also dedicated to helping the people of Milford where he volunteered as a firefighter as well as helping people across the country.

On Saturday, FOX 2's Ron Savage died while suffering a cardiac issue during a training exercise with the Milford Fire Department.

FOX 2 General Manager released this statement on the passing of Ron:

"We are shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of our colleague Ron Savage. Ron was a shining example of an individual who gave everything he had to his family, community and to Fox2. He was a consummate professional serving as both our weekend anchor and late evening reporter. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time."

Ron was funny, loud, and extremely caring. He detailed some of his efforts to help people on social media. In fact, on Friday before he came into work to report, Ron volunteered to help the Salvation Army of Southeast Michigan Bed & Bread Club. He sat alongside FOX 2's Roop Raj, Josh Landon, and WJR's Guy Gordon for the radiothon:

Ron was scheduled to run the stairs of the Renaissance Center on Sunday for the American Lung Association Firefighter Fight for Air Climb Detroit. He died on Saturday morning, just one day before he was to run. On Tuesday, February 21, he posted this to Facebook where he talked about the run and made the promise "'ll see you at Coach Insignia on the 71st floor!"

Yes, you will Ron. We'll see you at the top.

February is Go Red month and on February 3rd, the entire station was decked out in Red to raise awareness for heart disease. He posed with Monica Gayle, Jennifer Hammond, and Taryn Asher:

Ron was extremely proud of his son as well and posted this photo of him in January:



In January, Ron and his co-anchor, Amy Lange, sat inside a new Chevy that was dropped at the FOX 2 studios ahead of the North American international Auto Show:



Ron was very proud of his work with local fire departments. Not only was he a fire firefighter in Milford, he also spent free hours away from both of his jobs speaking to other firefighters. On January 17, he was asked to speak at the Society of Fire Protection Engineers-Michigan:

One of Ron's first Facebook posts of the year was this: