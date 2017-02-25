Ron Savage: Top Job for a life well-lived Local News Ron Savage: Top Job for a life well-lived On Friday afternoon, Ron Savage was working the phone for the Salvation Army, raising money for their Bed and Bread campaign.

He was not only a fantastic journalist, but a true public servant.

Ron gave so much of his time to volunteer work in the community -- each year emceeing the American Lung Association's Fight For Air Climb at the Renaissance Center.

He was scheduled to be there Sunday morning.

Savage was also a dedicated firefighter, most recently with Milford but he also served with Brighton and Walled Lake.

He was a loving husband of 28 years to his wife, Mitzi, and an incredibly proud father.

His 15-year-old son is already an accomplished athlete, much like his father.

Ron Savage was born in Highland Park, grew up in Detroit and Fowlerville with his parents and four siblings.

He played semi-pro football in Lansing, Memphis and North Carolina and started at Fox 2 in 1999.

He was a huge Detroit sports fan.

Another of Ron's passions was supporting local law enforcement. As the weekend anchor at Fox 2 for 18 years, he helped capture thousands of criminals through Michigan's Most Wanted segments.

Ron was truly larger than life -- at 6'5" with a booming voice and loud, infectious laugh. He was quick with a joke, a smile and a compliment, constantly telling his co-workers "top job."

When he started at Fox 2 in 1999, he spent his first day covering a devastating fire at the Ford Rouge plant.

Just last week, he was memorializing the legendary Mike Ilitch.

"We're here on Woodward Avenue and the message on the marque on the Fox Theater -- a life well-lived," Ron reported.

A life well-lived is certainly fitting for Ron Savage as well.

Top job, dear friend, and thank you for your service -- you will be greatly missed.