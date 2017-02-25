Milford fire chief: everything no issues during Ron Savage's final training Local News Milford fire chief: everything no issues during Ron Savage's final training Fox 2 weekend anchor and on-call Milford firefighter Ron Savage was on a routine fire training exercise on Saturday morning when he suddenly collapsed and died.

"He was congratulating everybody in the group that they did successful completion and with no issues stated or anything, unfortunately collapsed," said Milford Fire Department Chief Thomas Moore. "Immediately we recognized that Ron had a medical issue and immediately everybody went into action to get the rest of his gear off, to access the situation, and to treat it as needed."

But Moore says there was nothing they could do.

Ron had gone into cardiac arrest. He was pronounced dead at Huron Valley Hospital.

"It's devastating for everybody. This is a large family ... and we just lost a family member today," Moore said.

Fox 2 and the metro Detroit area also lost a family member. So many viewers tuned in and saw Ron for nearly 20 years.

He was a fixture on the anchor desk and out reporting on the streets.

Ron always got the story right and always delivered it with compassion.