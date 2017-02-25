FOX 2's family salutes our Ron Savage online

Members of the FOX 2 family were stunned at Ron Savage's sudden passing Saturday and took to social media to share their memories.





I was blessed to call him my friend, my colleague, my co-anchor - there's not a finer person or journalist in Detroit. We will all miss him. https://t.co/vblXCEsYh8 — Amy Lange (@langeamyFOX2) February 25, 2017

I just saw Ron Savage yesterday afternoon. We were doing the Salvation Army Radiothon together. There are no words pic.twitter.com/3x2qtFM3kQ — Roop Raj (@rooprajfox2) February 25, 2017

Ron Savage was one of the nicest, most genuine human beings to walk this earth. We pray for his wife and son, & we will miss him terribly. pic.twitter.com/Ugc7YxFYJ2 — Jay Towers (@JayTowers) February 25, 2017

My heart is heavy. Ron was full of life, never in a bad mood, one of a kind and true giving soul! His presence... https://t.co/4zuuu6PENx — Jessica Starr (@Jstarrfox2) February 26, 2017

.@RonSavageEMT was my Big Bro. Always a smile, hello & 'Top Job' Today he reminds us to LOVE, LAUGH & be KIND ALWAYS. #TopJob 💔#RipRon ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7Vjw9Q1lWh — Maurielle Lue (@MaurielleFOX2) February 25, 2017

Ron Savage always had a smile; always made you feel you were important; we will miss him...always. @FOX2News @WWJ950 — Charlie Langton (@charlielangton) February 25, 2017

He was so kind, positive, and genuine. Made me feel like a part of @FOX2News family instantly. RIP @RonSavageEMT. Terrible loss. pic.twitter.com/3eaAOvPooW — Maria Molina (@ScienceByMaria) February 25, 2017

The absolute sweetest man. Prayers to his family & friends and the rest of my Fox 2 family. https://t.co/INsycVuc2f — Erika Erickson (@FOX2Erika) February 25, 2017

Ron's big, kind voice would fill the hallways @FOX2News- and you'd immediately smile. We will not be the same. https://t.co/BXB12tTDBJ — deena centofanti (@fox2deena) February 25, 2017

Always positive. Always full of life. Ron Savage will always be remembered.@FOX2News pic.twitter.com/hc0dxFuR1U — Lando @Fox2Detroit (@JoshLandonFox2) February 25, 2017

2/2 I hope you knew him. If you didn't, trust me, the world is a little less bright without him. As he always said "you had it all, man." — Dan Miller (@DanMillerFox2) February 25, 2017

Our good friend Ron Savage has passed away. A great talent and wonderful guy. We will miss you. @FOX2News @RonSavageEMT pic.twitter.com/ZVenBFhB2q — Rob Wolchek Fox 2 (@robwolchek) February 25, 2017

Ron was one of the nicest and most genuine people I have ever met. He loved his son so much, always talked about him. Terrible loss https://t.co/aiMZzBGgcX — Ryan Ermanni (@RyanEFox2) February 25, 2017

I still can't believe he's gone. He brought so much life and happiness to our newsroom and the community. We love him & miss him always. https://t.co/Y1l36Fcafw — Hannah Saunders (@FOX2Hannah) February 25, 2017

I simply can't wrap my head around the passing of @RonSavageEMT. He was kind, humble and a true professional. All around great guy. RIP Ron. — Randy Wimbley (@RandyWFOX2) February 26, 2017

You know those people who make life more fun? Yea, that was Ron. #topjob https://t.co/m6T5uFRWhl — Derek Kevra (@dkevrafox2) February 25, 2017