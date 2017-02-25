Fire Chief: 'Nothing we could do' as Ron Savage suffered fatal heart attack Local News Fire Chief: 'Nothing we could do' as Ron Savage suffered fatal heart attack Shock and grief at FOX 2 Saturday night as we mourn the death of one of our own.

Ron Savage passed away suddenly at 63. He was our co-worker and our friend.

Savage, weekend anchor, reporter and paid on-call Milford firefighter died on Saturday. Ron had just completed a routine search and rescue training exercise. Pictures were taken of him during the exercise just a short time before he collapsed.

"He was congratulating everyone in his group for their successful completion and with no issue stated or anything, unfortunately he collapsed," said Milford Fire Chief Thomas Moore. "Immediately it was recognized that Ron had a medical issue and immediately everybody went into action to get the rest of his gear off to access the situation and to treat it as needed."

But Chief Thomas Moore says there was nothing they could do, Ron had gone into cardiac arrest and he was pronounced dead at Huron Valley Hospital.

"I can't say enough about Ron, Ron was a great person to have around," Moore said. "He was a great person to talk to, he was a great resource."

Larger than life in stature and in personality, Ron was friends with everyone he met.

"When Ron spoke, you knew it," Moore said. "It was like Ron had a megaphone on him. There was no 'inside voice' at least not that I knew of."

Down to earth and humble he was always compassionate.

Ron loved life and it loved him right back.

