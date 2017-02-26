Macomb County Exec Hackel: Ron Savage's death a 'huge loss' Local News Macomb County Exec Hackel: Ron Savage's death a 'huge loss' Like many around metro Detroit Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard and Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel were stunned at FOX 2's Ron Savage's sudden death Saturday.

Bouchard was one of Ron Savage's good friends and after Ron died from a heart attack at the age of 63, he took to Twitter, saying "Such a punch to the gut. kind, dedicated and caring. We lost one of the good guys. Rest in Peace, Ron.



Sheriff Bouchard spoke with FOX 2 on the phone earlier this evening.

"My condolences prayers and thoughts to his family who he was incredibly passionate about," Bouchard said. "We spoke a lot about it and to all of his co-workers, not only at FOX 2 but at the fire department in Milford, he cared about both places deeply, it showed in everything he did. He was completely passionate about giving back to the community. He was our MC at different award days and fallen hero stuff.

"You ask him something and he would be there. He always came with a smile, warmth and a civility that seems to be at times, too lacking in today's world.

So true, and Sheriff Bouchard says he wants to recognize Ron Savage as a fallen hero.

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel knew Ron Savage for many years and he says Ron was connected with people from every walk of life. Hackel says Ron was passionate about everything he did.

Hackel added that he will remember Ron as a big supporter of public safety.

"When you think about Ron, not only was he a good reporter, he was a great public safety supporter," Hackel said. "And I know that firsthand from being in law enforcement all these years and watching him cover some of the stories that he had.

"He was one of those guys and one of the terms he always used was, 'This is huge,' 'That's huge,' 'You're huge.' You think of a guy like him, not only was he big in stature, but big in personality. Let's just face it, this is going to be a huge loss for many of us.

"He really was a true gentleman, my condolences to the family."

The Detroit Police Department tweeted out the message "Ron will always be remembered for his compassion and dedication not only to Detroiters but to all whose lives he touched. He will be missed."