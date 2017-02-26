Funeral arrangements for Ron Savage

- Ron Savage, FOX 2 anchor and reporter, died Saturday morning while training with the Milford Fire Department.

Ron suffered a cardiac issue during training exercise with the Milford Fire Department where he volunteered. Ron was 63 years old.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 1, from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Lynch & Sons funeral home in Milford. Another visitation will be held Thursday, March 2, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Milford, followed by a 4 p.m. funeral mass.

VISITATION:

Wednesday March 1

1 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Lynch & Sons Milford

404 E. Liberty St.

Milford, MI 48381

Thursday, March 2

11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

St. Mary Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church

1955 E. Commerce

Milford, MI 48381

MASS:

Thursday, March 2

4 p.m.

St. Mary Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church

1955 E. Commerce

Milford, MI 48381