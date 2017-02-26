Funeral arrangements for Ron Savage

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WJBK) - Ron Savage, FOX 2 anchor and reporter, died Saturday morning while training with the Milford Fire Department.
Ron suffered a cardiac issue during training exercise with the Milford Fire Department where he volunteered. Ron was 63 years old.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 1, from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Lynch & Sons funeral home in Milford. Another visitation will be held Thursday, March 2, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Milford, followed by a 4 p.m. funeral mass.
VISITATION:
Wednesday March 1
1 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Lynch & Sons Milford
404 E. Liberty St.
Milford, MI 48381
Thursday, March 2
11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
St. Mary Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church
1955 E. Commerce
Milford, MI 48381
MASS:
Thursday, March 2
4 p.m.
St. Mary Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church
1955 E. Commerce
Milford, MI 48381