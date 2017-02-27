Warren detective accidentally shoots self during training Local News Warren detective accidentally shoots self during training A Warren detective accidently shot himself in the leg during routine training Monday.

The officer, a veteran with the force, is in stable condition.

It happened around 9:20 a.m. in the basement of the Warren police station, where they have a shooting range with about five lanes.

There were roughly 10 individuals down there for a routine training when police say he was holstering his gun when it somehow went off.

The bullet went through his outer thigh to the inner thigh.

He's stable, alert, talking and expected to be OK.

"Luckily our officers were there and it happened in a controlled environment. They knew exactly what to do. They immediately performed first aid. They loaded him into a patrol car -- didn't even wait for an ambulance and transported him to a hospital," said Warren Police Deputy Commissioner Matt Nichols.