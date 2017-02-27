Hebrew Day School in Ann Arbor evaucated after bomb threat

- A bomb threat was called in at Hebrew Day School in Ann Arbor on Monday morning.

The call came in just after 9 a.m. The Ann Arbor Police Department responded and evacuated the school on Birch Hollow Road.

Michigan State Police bomb squad K-9 officers are on the scene investigation.

The police department is working with school management and FBI regarding this matter.

Detectives are working to determine where the call came from.

