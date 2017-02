Police: Suspect ditched stolen car, jumped from I-75 overpass Local News Police: Suspect ditched stolen car, jumped from I-75 overpass Michigan State Police are searching an area near I-94 and I-75 after a suspect jumped from a freeway overpass.

Police say they attempted to pull the man over because he was driving a stolen car.

He sped away, and officers stopped the chase.

A short time later, they got a call from dispatch that the suspect had ditched the car and jumped from the overpass.

This is a developing story. Stay with Fox 2 for details as information becomes available.