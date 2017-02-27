26-year-old killed outside Ryan Auto Parts in Detroit Local News 26-year-old killed outside Ryan Auto Parts in Detroit Police are hoping surveillance video will be the key to tracking down the shooter that killed a 26-year-old man in a parking lot in Detroit.

- Police are hoping surveillance video will be the key to tracking down the shooter that killed a 26-year-old man in a parking lot in Detroit.

The man in the video above is the one police believe waited outside a fenced in parking lot at Ryan's Auto Parts on Saturday afternoon with a gun.

"It appears to me that he waited for the victim to come by, and as soon as he saw the victim, he approached him and fatally shot him to death," said Det. Eric Kimble of the Detroit Police Department.

The victim, an unidentified 26-year-old man, was seen leaving the lobby of the shop around 4:20 p.m., when he was shot by a suspect police believe had been following him.

"He went into the facility to find a door for his car and as he exited the facility to go to his vehicle he was approached by a lone gunman who seemed to have targeted him," Kimble said.

The suspect is described as having a dark completion, wearing a black hooded jacket, light grey pants and shoes and earrings, and he fled in an unknown vehicle.

Police aren't not sure which direction he fled or where he is now, but he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Kimble says the suspect is in his mid-20s, about 5'10" and about 170 lbs.

The large shop where it happened is located on Hubbell Avenue between Tireman and Joy. It services more than 500 cars a day.

According to management, the shooting had nothing to do with their business.

If you have any info that you believe can help solve this case, call Detroit police or Crime Stoppers.