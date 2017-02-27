Arrest made for laser at MSP helicopter; push is on for legislation Local News Arrest made for laser at MSP helicopter; push is on for legislation Michigan State Police announced an arrest was made in a string of laser incidents Friday.

A laser was flashed at the MSP helicopter Trooper Two as well as three other aircraft that night. The suspect was interviewed by the FBI and confessed. The man was arrested on outstanding warrants.

Michigan State Police is pushing for legislation to make flashing laser lights at aircraft illegal. Two bills are going before the state House committee on Law and Justice Tuesday.

"It is critically important to the safety of all aircraft, public and private, to have a state law when these incidents occur," tweeted the MSP Metro Detroit account Monday night. "The Michigan State Police urges swift passage of these bills in the House & Senate. We will testify before this committee on this issue.

"These incidents are occurring way too often to both public and LE aircraft. We need a state law to allow us to take action quickly."

In March a Wyandotte man was charged with injuring a state police pilot shining a laser, also at Trooper Two.

At the time Michigan State Police Lt. Michael Shaw said that the officer was made temporarily blind and suffered headaches afterward.

"Don't be stupid," Shaw said at the time. "You're going to jail."

