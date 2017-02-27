Boy seen wearing handcuffs said he was in danger, disappears Local News Boy seen wearing handcuffs said he was in danger, disappears A boy walks in to a liquor store on Detroit's east side wearing handcuffs claiming he was in danger - then, he disappears.



Now Detroit police are trying to find out his name and what happened to him.

"He is talking to some individuals - not sure what conversations he had inside the store - but it is enough for us to be concerned," said Michael Woody, spokesperson, Detroit police.

Investigators are concerned because the young boy caught on surveillance video at Nino's Liquor Store on Detroit's east side is wearing handcuffs.

We're told the boy believed to be around 12 years old walked into the store at about 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Investigators say he doesn't appear to be in distress - but they are concerned about what he said when he was there.

FOX 2: "Did he indicate anything to anyone in the party store that he may have been kidnapped that he may be in trouble?"

"In speaking to some of the witnesses at the scene, one of them indicated he made the statement," Woody said. "Watching the video we don't get the perception that was the case but we are not ruling anything out, either."

Police are taking this video very seriously, since it was around a year ago Deontae Mitchell was kidnapped from the very same party store at the corner of east Warren and Buckingham. Cameras recorded the abduction and the 13-year-old was later found murdered.

As for this boy, concerned witnesses at the store called 911. Officers arrived five minutes later - but the boy was already gone.

"He's not in any trouble - at this point we want to make that very clear just in case he is watching," Woody said. "We just want to make sure he is okay, his parents are okay and we can move on from this."

When the boy left the store it was off camera and it is unknown what direction he went or if he was picked up or taken away.

Anyone with information should call Detroit police at (313) 596-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

